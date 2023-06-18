Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,855 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

