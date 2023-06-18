Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 613.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

