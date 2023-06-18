Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $26,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $206.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.