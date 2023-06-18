Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

