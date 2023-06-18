Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,765,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,418,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

