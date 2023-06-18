Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

