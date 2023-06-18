Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.79 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

