Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Relx were worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE RELX opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relx Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.54) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

