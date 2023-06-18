Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

NYSE:RIO opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.