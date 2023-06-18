Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,212 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

