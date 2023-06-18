Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.45 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average of $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

