Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $19.53 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,929,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,672 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Vodafone Group Public worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.4882 dividend. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

