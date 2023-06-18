Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $20.92 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of STERIS worth $20,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

STERIS stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $227.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.70%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

