Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $483.03 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

