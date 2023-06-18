Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $22.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

