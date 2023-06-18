Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $23.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 835.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709,497 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of The Carlyle Group worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.