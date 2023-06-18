Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $24.02 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 438.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606,773 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

About ING Groep



ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

