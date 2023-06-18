Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $24.27 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

