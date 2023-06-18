Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $27.52 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

