Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 397.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of IQVIA worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

