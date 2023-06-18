Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,887 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ABB were worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ABB by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ABBNY opened at $39.46 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.