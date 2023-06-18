Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 104,238 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,238 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

