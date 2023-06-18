Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,175,738 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 655.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ICLN stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.