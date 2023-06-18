Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 30,383 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Workday by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total transaction of $7,106,928.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,328,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,424 shares of company stock valued at $38,320,705. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

