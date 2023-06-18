Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,471 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

ITW stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

