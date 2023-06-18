Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,995 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.