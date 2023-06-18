Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
