Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5,289.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $18,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,940,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,642,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

