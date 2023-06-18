Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of KT worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 332.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 426,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 173,983 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KT. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

