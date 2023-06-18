Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

