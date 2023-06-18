Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

