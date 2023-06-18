Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,315 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

NYSE ROP opened at $458.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.47. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $464.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

