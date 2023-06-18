Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 49,596 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

