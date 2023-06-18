Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,377 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

