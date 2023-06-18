Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.