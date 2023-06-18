Roderick C. Mcgeary Sells 10,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,590,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

