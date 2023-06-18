RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Up 0.6%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.09. 12,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.6577 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

Featured Stories

