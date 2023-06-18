RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Shares Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOYGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.09. 12,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 36,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.6577 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.