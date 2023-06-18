Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $58,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270,921 shares of company stock worth $402,705,442. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

