Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

