Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.