Satish Mehta Sells 25,445 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 138.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 183,761 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

