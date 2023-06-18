Sean Durbin Sells 1,966 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

