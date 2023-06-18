SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Sells $237,240.00 in Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $237,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $58.62 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

