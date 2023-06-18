Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.78. 23,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 35,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

