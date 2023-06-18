SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of research firms have commented on S. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,324 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

