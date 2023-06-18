Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj Sells 2,115 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.10 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at $161,080,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

