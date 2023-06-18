Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Declines By 6.8%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,600 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.7 days.

Aixtron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Aixtron has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIXXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

