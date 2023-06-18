Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Increases By 20.1%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AON opened at $329.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.70. AON has a 1-year low of $246.79 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

