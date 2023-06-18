Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Expands By 20.0%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAQ opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Blue World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAQ. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

