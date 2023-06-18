Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Expands By 19.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,509,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 2,093,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Vanke from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Vanke from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CHVKF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

